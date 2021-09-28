Lee: Sarawak to see increase of incoming flights to 87 weekly from Oct 1

MIRI (Sept 28): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to gradually increase the incoming flight frequency to Sarawak from 22 flights to 87 flights weekly effective from Oct 1, said state Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

In a press statement issued to the press today, Lee said the decision was made during the SDMC meeting held on Sept 24.

“These flights are from Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Johor Bahru, Labuan and Singapore going to various destinations namely, Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang,” he said

Lee said the decision was made after taking into consideration various factors which included the gradual opening of the state tourism sector, high flight fares, demand of travelling from the public, new standard operating procedure (SOP) for fully vaccinated passengers travelling from within Malaysia where quarantine is exempted and the reopening of school as well as universities starting October.

“As a follow-up to SDMC’s decision, the ministry will be calling a meeting on Sept 28 with all airlines and aviation authorities such as Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom), Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB), Civil Defence Force (APM), Resident Office including Ministry of Transport, Malaysia to look into the details on the new flight schedule.

“This is also to ensure the smooth implementation of the new flight schedule,” Lee added.

With the gradual opening of the flight frequency to the state, Lee said the state is expecting an increase in passengers and movement of people into the state from Oct 1.

“However, I would like to remind all passenger to comply strictly with the SOP set by National Security Council (MKN), Ministry of Health and SDMC including Enter-Sarawak procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state,” he concluded.