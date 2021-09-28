Miri court fines man RM5,000 for methamphetamine possession

MIRI (Sept 28): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM5,000 in default 14 months in prison for possessing 4.15 grams of methamphetamine.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted 34-year-old Fiqri Faqruddin Francis Abdullah on his own guilty plea.

He was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000, or imprisonment of not less than five years, or both upon conviction.

Fiqri failed to settle the fine.

According to the facts of the case, he committed the offence on April 17, 2021 at round 1.30pm at Bekenu junction, Jalan Persekutuan Miri-Bintulu.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while Fiqri was unrepresented by counsel.