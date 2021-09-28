Miri to set up own field hospital soon, says minister

MIRI (Sept 28): A field hospital would be set up here soon in addressing the present Covid-19 situation in this division, said Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) minister-in-charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

According to him, Health Department Sarawak is now working out the details on the establishment of this facility, set to be sited at Miri Hospital.

“I brought this matter up during the SDMC (State Disaster Management Committee) meeting last week and also to Health Department Sarawak director, who has just informed me that the matter has been brought up to the Health Ministry.

“It has been agreed that apart from Sibu, Miri should also have its own field hospital.

“The paperwork is underway and set to be submitted the (Health) Ministry for the setting up a field hospital, with 50 up to 100 beds, at Miri hospital,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Lee, who is state Transport Minister, said he highlighted to the SDMC about the need for Miri to have its own field hospital as recently, the number of Covid-19 cases recorded here had increased.

“Miri Hospital is providing public healthcare services to five districts (Miri, Subis, Marudi, Beluru and Telang Usan) and also handling ICU (intensive care unit) cases from Limbang and Lawas.

“With such big areas to cover, Miri indeed needs to have a field hospital,” said the minister.

Recently, a new Covid-19 Accident and Emergency (A&E) field hospital was set up at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching, and another new field hospital had been agreed to be established in Sibu.

In a statement Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is also Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee coordinator, had stated that the new field hospital, to be set up at Sibu Hospital, would accommodate non-Covid-19 patients.