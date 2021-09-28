Old man killed, wife injured in house fire

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 28): A 90-year-old man was killed while his wife suffered burns on her face and body when their house caught fire in Kampung Gunsing Novunsu, Penampang, early Tuesday morning.

The body of Godfrey Tozuu Moligan was discovered after firemen extinguished the blaze which started around 3am.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Misran Bisara said Josepha Lojikim, 89, managed to get out of the house with the help of other occupants in the house but suffered burns to her body.

Four others in the house, Claulis Tozuu, 68, Charlene Peter @ Peteh; Cassella Peter, 33, and Rojianah Taimpim, 35, escaped with minor injuries.

“The deceased and injured victim have been taken to the hospital while the cause of the incident is still under investigation,” Misran said in a statement Tuesday.

A fire and rescue team from the Penampang fire station aided by personnel from Kota Kinabalu and Lintas were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 3.16am.

The fire was brought under control at 4.24am and the rescue operation ended at 5.56am, said Misran.

In Semporna, 27 houses caught fire at Kg Tabunan, Pulau Bum-Bum on Tuesday afternoon.

Semporna Fire and Rescue station received a distress call at 1.40pm and its personnel brought the fire under control by 3.50pm.

The area involved in the fire was estimated to be around three acres and 76 percent of the houses were destroyed.

In a statement, the station mentioned difficulties in the fire-fighting as it happened during low tide.

No lives were lost in the incident.