Sabah singer to raise funds for flood victims

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 28): Sabah’s pop singer Azharina Azhar has initiated a virtual concert to raise funds for flood victims in Penampang, Tuaran and the state capital.

The ‘Unplugged Azharina & Friends’ charity concert on October 23 will be Azaharina’s first appearance since the pandemic hit the country.

In a statement from Azharina Entertainment recently, a number of singers will also be participating in the two-hour concert namely Ayu Damit, Lan Solo, Syura, Dia Fadila, Bob AF, Fanzi Ruji, Santiana, Rosario, Dabra Sia, Kozae (One Nation Emcees), Yunk G and Nadeem, while Vicha of Maharaja Lawak will be the host.

“All donations from the concert will be channeled 100 per cent to the victims.

As a Sabahan, Azaharina believes that it is timely for her to give back to the society.

She also hopes the concert will be a good start for the entertainment industry, said the statement.

Azharina Entertainment will be selling only 1,000 tickets for the concert via Zoom session for RM25 each.

Azharina Entertainment is collaborating with Azharina Angels, Kacang Network and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Persaudaraan Elit Jaz Malaysia to organise the concert.