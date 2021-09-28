SDMC: Paon Rimu and Sungai Sangan clusters come to an end

KUCHING (Sept 28): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today declared the end of two Covid-19 clusters.

In its Covid-19 daily update, the committee said the Paon Rimu Cluster in Serian and Sungai Sangan Cluster in Tatau ended after no new cases were detected from these clusters in the past 28 days.

It also said that no new Covid-19 clusters were detected in Sarawak today.

However, 10 out of the current 115 active clusters in the State recorded an increase of 106 new positive cases.

They were Tembok Limbang Cluster in Limbang (48); Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong (34); Long Urun Cluster in Belaga (5); Melaban Cluster in Limbang (5); Pinang Jawa Cluster in Kuching (5); Industri Jalan Semaba Cluster in Kuching (4); Batu 13 Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster in Kuching (2); Kampung Sikog Cluster in Kuching (1); Opar Cluster in Bau (1); and Sibuluh-Nowang Cluster in Bau (1).