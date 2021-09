Shipbuilding and repair company one of 12 localities in S’wak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 28): A shipbuilding and repair company in Miri is one of 12 localities in Sarawak which have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said Sarawak Slipways Sdn Bhd at Lot 2045 Kuala Baram Industrial Estate is currently under the EMCO starting today until Oct 8.

The other 11 localities involve longhouses located in seven districts across the state.

They are Rh Tuntun, Seduku Ili, Lingga in Sri Aman (Sept 28 to Oct 7); Rh Libau and Rh Kunjan at Ng Buku in Pakan (Sept 28 to Oct 7); Rh Gerinching, Sg Jagit Sare in Sarikei (Sept 29 to Oct 8); Rh Buni, Sungai Sentebu in Sarikei (Sept 29 to Oct 8); Rh Meringai, Sungai Kerubong Selalang in Sarikei (Sept 29 to Oct 8); Rh Panjang Sigah anak Lak, Sg Baoh Burak in Dalat (Sept 29 to Oct 8); Rh Asol, Tabau, Krian in Saratok (Sept 29 to Oct 9); Rh Galing, Lubok Nibong in Kabong (Sept 29 to Oct 9); Rh Beti, Mujam, Spak in Betong (Sept 29 to Oct 9); and Rh Randi, Entanak in Betong (Sept 29 to Oct 9).

The committee said three localities had their EMCO extended starting from tomorrow.

They are Rh Mokeng anak Tambom, Gudang Tengah, Sibuti in Subis from Sept 29 to Oct 3; Kampung Benawa and SK Benawa in Marudi from Sept 29 to Oct 5.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced that end of EMCO for 14 localities in five districts.

Ending their EMCO today are Rh Gingdan anak Mancha, Gudang Atas, Sibuti in Subis; Rh Panggau at Munggu Empelam, Rh John Ukok at Lemujan, Rh Andrew at Simpang Jagoi, Rh Andrew Ungon at Ng Darau, Rh Joseph at Ulu Marau, and Rh Minang at Mile 2 in Pakan; Rh Lampun at Sg Sare, Rh Rosyvia at Sg Sare, Rh Edmund at Sg Baji, and Rh Robert at Sg Merudu in Sarikei; Rh Philip Janting at Ulu Bejawai Sangkong in Julau; and Rh Ngumbang anak Achak, KM12 Jalan Tatau/Sibu in Tatau.

Rh Sandai, Rantau Nibong, Sengaih Entabai in Julau will have its EMCO lifted tomorrow.