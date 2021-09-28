Sibu schools to get FlexPack programme to strengthen STEM learning, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (Sept 28): The FlexPack programme to strengthen the learning of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects will be implemented in all schools here.

Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said he has approved the allocation for the programme, which was jointly innovated by the Sibu District Education Office and SJKC Guong Ming teacher Tang Mee Lay.

“Flexpack is not only a tool that facilitates practical science work, it can also enhance the culture of STEM practice at the school level as well as make home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions more interesting and fun.

“I am pleased with their innovation and had approved allocation for FlexPack to be implemented in all schools in Sibu,” the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing said last night.

Dr Annuar stressed that it is important to build a strong foundation in STEM among school children early in their primary education.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced several new initiatives under the 12th Malaysia Plan aimed at improving the education system and increasing marketability of graduates.

This included focussing on STEM subjects to prepare students for digitalisation and the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).