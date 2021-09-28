Spa, reflexology and wellness centres can open from Oct 1

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 28): The Sabah state government has expanded the list of sectors allowed to operate starting Oct 1, including spa, beauty salon, reflexology and wellness centre.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun announced in a statement on Tuesday that workers and customers must be fully vaccinated and low risk in the MySejahtera application.

“Tourism centre, premises and products such as zoos, plantations, aquariums, edutainment centers, extreme and adventure, jungle parks, etc. are also allowed to operate from Oct 1.

“All operators and visitors in this sector also must be fully vaccinated and have low risk status,” he said.

This decision was made after the state has reached the 60 per cent adult vaccination rate.