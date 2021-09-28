Ten more premises in Sarawak in HIDE system

KUCHING (Sept 28): Ten more premises in Sarawak were added to the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“These include five premises in Kuching, namely Medan Niaga Satok, Emart Batu Kawa, Plaza Merdeka, Majma Event CC, and Wisma Satok.

“Another premise in Petra Jaya, namely Mydin Vista Tunku, is also listed,” it said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Others that made it into the HIDE list were LePapa Hypermarket in Serian, Sing Kwong Supermarket in Sibu, Sibu Central Market, and Parkcity in Bintulu.

To date, the number of times that premises in Sarawak got listed in the HIDE system is 415.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are not taken and are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the pre-emptive actions are implemented, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.