TYT receives 13 birthday cakes

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 28): Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on Tuesday received 13 cakes in conjunction with his official birthday celebration this coming Saturday.

Accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni, Juhar expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all those who gifted him with the birthday cakes.

He added that the cakes will be distributed to welfare homes, orphanages and old folks’ homes in the vicinity of the city.

One of the cakes weighed 100 kilograms from Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in the shape of Sabah’s pride and icon, Mount Kinabalu, and the Istana Seri Kinabalu.

Hyatt Regency Kinabalu presented an 80-kilogram creation of chef Ismail Saidan depicting Juhar’s hobbies, motorcycle, musical instruments and golf.

The Fifth Brigade Infantry chose to go with a hybrid concept and their cake was a combination of ‘pulut kuning’ topped with a chocolate fondant cake.

Other establishments which presented birthday cakes to Juhar were Le Meridien Hotel, Shangri- La’s Rasa Ria Resort, Sutera Harbour Resort, The Palace Kota Kinabalu, Dreamtel Kota Kinabalu, North Borneo University College, Horizon Hotel and Promenade Hotel.