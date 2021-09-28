TYT’s 85th birthday do from Oct 8-10 – Dr Rundi

KUCHING (Sept 28): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 85th official birthday celebration will be held from Oct 8 to 10 this year, said Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Dr Rundi, who is minister in charge of the celebration, informed a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday that the celebration will start with a thanksgiving prayer in the evening of Oct 8 at Masjid Jamek, Petra Jaya here.

Similar prayers will also be carried out by other religious institutions statewide, to be coordinated by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

“Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib are expected to arrive at the mosque at about 6.20pm.

“They will be joined by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang. Other cabinet ministers and local leaders are also expected to attend the religious event,” he said.

On the morning of Oct 9, Taib and Raghad will be welcomed by a 17-gun salute upon arrival at the parade ground of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Rundi said there will be no parade and march past similar to last year.

Taib will then grace the investiture ceremony at the DUN where he will confer various state awards and medals.

In the evening of Oct 9, Taib and Abang Johari will attend a State Dinner at Borneo Convention Centre with cabinet ministers and other local dignitaries.

The evening’s programme will include performances by popular local singers, cake cutting, special video presentation and other entertainment.

On Oct 10, Taib and Raghad will attend a High Tea reception at the DUN followed by a side event, ‘Konsert Irama dan Lagu’, organised by Sarawak Media Group at a leading hotel in the evening which will feature one of Malaysia’s top singers, Dayang Nurfaizah to showcase songs by P. Ramlee, amongst others.

With Dr Rundi at the press conference were his assistant ministers Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Datuk Liwan Lagang.