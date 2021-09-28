Woman with disability publishes book

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 28): Samantha Tang has been writing and illustrating her stories since she was 12 years old.

The 19-year-old who was diagnosed with autism spectrum when she was five years old, has since published her first book of stories for children.

Titled ‘Samantha’s Stories’, the book consists of four stories and was officiated by Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya on Tuesday.

Her father Alan said Samantha developed a passion for music, reading and drawing when she was young.

“The idea for her book was mooted in 2018 but only took off in 2020,” he said in a virtual launching of the book that was hosted by CHILDSabah.

Being in the spectrum Samantha struggled in her early years as she had delayed speech as well. However her parents saw to it that Samantha has early childhood intervention and she received applied behaviour therapy.

Samantha received her primary school education at Sekolah Rendah Swasta Datuk Simon Fung Kota Kinabalu before pursuing her O levels studies at the Spring of Wisdom Learning Centre also in the state capital.

She completed her O level studies and passed her English paper as well. Samantha will also be taking her Grade 8 piano exanimation once life returns to some normalcy.

Meanwhile Shahelmey in his speech congratulated Samantha and said that he is privileged to be one of the first few to have read the stories in her book.

“I like one of the chapters inside the book, Irresponsible Ivan,” he said, adding that not only are the stories meaningful (and funny) but the illustrations are remarkable.

Samantha’s achievement has proved that having a disability or challenge should never stop anyone from showcasing their talent, stressed Shahelmey.

According to him, every family must have a copy of Samantha’s book and he encouraged all school libraries, including kindergartens, to carry a copy or two of the book.

Shahelmey added that his ministry welcomed all efforts to encourage persons with disabilities (PwD) to express their talents and gifts.

“Through Sabah Council of Social Services, a government agency under my ministry, we have organised various activities such as Abilympics Sabah, WalkWheelathon, Art for A Cause and Suara dari Hati for persons with disabilities to be recognised and appreciated.

“I would like to congratulate CHILD Sabah for organizing this meaningful event to highlight the importance of creating a platform where persons with disabilities are given the opportunity to showcase their abilities,” he said.

The minister expressed hope that persons with disabilities including children be given a chance to present their talents to the community.

This, he said, will create awareness and at the same time empower persons with disabilities (and their families) to move forward and reach their highest potential.

“On behalf of the ministry I would like to wish Samantha the very best and to continue empowering children and persons with disabilities through her stories and music. Samantha has proved that Sabah boleh! Keep it up Samantha,” he said.

Those interested to obtain a copy of Samantha’s book can contact CHILDSabah at 01131572010.