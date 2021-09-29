10 more longhouses in Sarawak put under EMCO – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 29): Ten more longhouses in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since yesterday, with two starting today and one tomorrow.

In Sri Aman, the affected longhouses are Rh Edwin Mancha, Sungai Besai; Rh Gilbert Melina, Tanjung Bijat; and Rh Nyuin, Tanjung Bijat which had been placed under the EMCO since Sept 28 until Oct 7, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In Tatau, the affected longhouses are Rh Naling Anak Muyang, Sg Petai Senunok; Rh Ajah Anak Umkar, Sg Serupai Baru; and Rh Delan Anak Untar, Sg. Serupai Baru, also placed under EMCO since Sept 28 until Oct 7.

The other is Rh Enbau Anak Anting, Sg Sebemban, Jln Persisiran Kuala Tatau in Bintulu, which had been placed under EMCO since yesterday until Oct 7.

Two longhouses in Lubok Antu were placed under EMCO from today until Oct 8. They are Rh Antau, Bunu Beging, Skrang, Engkilili, and Rh Christina, Rembai, Skrang.

Another longhouse Rumah Alin, Begumbang in Betong would be put under EMCO from Sept 30 until Oct 10.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the extension of the EMCO for Rh Jatin, Jengok, Pantu in Sri Aman, from Sept 28 to Oct 2.

The committee also declared the end of the EMCO for 35 localities throughout the state today.

They are all longhouses located in Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Saratok, Pakan, Betong, Julau, Bintulu and Kanowit.