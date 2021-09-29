467 students to get first Covid-19 vaccine jab at SM Wong Nai Siong

SIBU (Sept 29): A total of 467 students aged 12 to 15 from two Chinese independent secondary schools here will receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at SM Wong Nai Siong today.

They are 391 students from SM Wong Nai Siong and 76 from Citizen Middle School, Durin.

SM Wong Nai Siong board of management chairman Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau Lee Ming said he was satisfied with the encouraging turnout.

“The vaccination is necessary as the students prepare to return to their classes when schools resume on Oct 3,” he told reporters.

Lau said although these students may not be in a high-risk group, inoculation is the only protection against the virus.

He also noted that none of the teachers, staff, or students of the two schools had refused to be vaccinated.

Lau pointed out the Covid-19 pandemic is still very serious and reminded the people to take every precaution such as regularly washing hands, practising physical distancing, and wearing face masks.

“Do not feel complacent even if you are vaccinated and you must continue to remain vigilant in the fight against the virus, which is very transmissible,” he advised.

On the reopening of schools, Lau said it had been delayed for a long period and schools could not remain closed for too long.

He said most parents are also in favour of schools reopening so that their children could have a better study environment compared to home-based learning, which has not been practical.