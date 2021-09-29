Ahmad Maslan freed on charges of failing to declare RM2 mln to IRB, making false statement to MACC

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): The High Court here today acquitted and discharged Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan on charges of failing to declare RM2 million which he received from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh ordered Ahmad to be freed after deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar informed the court that the prosecution was withdrawing the two charges after the accused paid a compound of RM1.1 million yesterday.

“In making the application not to proceed with the prosecution against the accused, the DPP confirmed that the accused will not be charged again with the same charges in the future. This is due to the fact that the accused had accepted the offer of compound and having settled the compound payment.

“In accordance with Section 254 of the Criminal Procedure Code and decision of the Court of Appeal in the Public Prosecutor’s case against Ambika MA Shanmugam, the court hereby orders that the accused be acquitted and discharged released of the first and second charge. All dates that have been fixed to hear the case have been vacated,” he said Judge Ahmad Shahrir. – Bernama

