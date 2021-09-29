Chief of Defence Force denies any security breach, data leakage

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): The issue over the alleged data leak involving personal information of the public does not involve any security breach on the part of the Malaysian Armed Forces, says Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

He said MAF always emphasised the confidentiality of all data, whether it was in a closed or open network.

“The MAF takes the reported issue of data leakage seriously, as it can invite public concern on the integrity of the monitoring system and the security of MAF’s data,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) denied allegations that there was a data leak involving local business entities as reported by a local portal today.

SSM in a statement informed that it had conducted an internal investigation, and assured that all corporate information stored with SSM is secure and protected by my multiple layers of security.

“SSM will work with the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and the National Security Council (NSC) to conduct further investigations into this allegation.

“SSM advises the public who wish to obtain information on business entities related to companies, businesses and limited liability partnerships to transact through SSM-recognised channels,” read the statement.

Earlier, a local portal reported that about 1.4 million local company profiles stolen from the SSM database were offered for sale online on a hackers forum. – Bernama