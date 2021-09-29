China firms eager to commence with petrochemical, refinery project once allowed to travel to Sarawak, says DCM

KUCHING (Sept 29): Investors are eager to proceed with the Petrochemical and Refinery Integrated Project in Lawas, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

A statement issued by his office yesterday said Beijing BECA Sci-Tech Co. Ltd and Sinopec Engineering Incorporated of China had recently briefed Awang Tengah on the findings of their feasibility study for the proposed project.

The briefing was done via video conferencing and attended by both Beijing BECA Sci-Tech Co. Ltd chairman Dong Chao and Sinopec Engineering Incorporated chief engineer Huo Hongwei.

During the briefing, both Beijing BECA and Sinopec Engineering updated the deputy chief minister on the proposed project and informed that they were eager to conduct the geotechnical study once allowed to travel to Sarawak.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, assured the investors that both the state and federal governments will facilitate the proposed investment so that it could materialise and bring benefits to all parties involved.

“Beijing BECA and Sinopec Engineering chose Sarawak particularly Lawas as it is strategically located within the Asean region and the consumer market.

“The project will not only provide employment opportunities to the locals, but economic spinoff to the local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in many areas such as construction, logistics, maintenance of facilities, supply of food, accommodation etc,” he said in the statement.

Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh; ministry permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng and senior officials from relevant departments and agencies were among those who attended the meeting.

According to previous press reports, the feasibility study was undertaken following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the Sarawak government and the Chinese firms for an investment worth RM20.8 billion on June 10, 2019.

The feasibility study should have been completed but was delayed due to travel restrictions in China and Malaysia to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The proposed integrated oil and gas complex to be built on a 400ha site at Pulau Sari in Lawas would be able to provide direct employment of 1,000 in its first phase and about 20,000 during its three-year construction period, with the commencement of production expected in 2022.

Pulau Sari was picked as it boasts natural deep water, making it ideal for a port with a depth of between 15 and 25 metres.

The products to be produced would be polyethylene and polypropylene, which are crucial for the plastic industry, and the raw materials would be imported from the Middle East.

The products will be marketed to China and the off-takers in this region.

Sinopec Engineering, which is one of the biggest petrochemical players in China and has a vast network in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and private sector firm Beijing BECA chose Lawas as it is strategically located within the BIMP-Eaga region and the consumer market.