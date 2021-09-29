City Hall to take action against litterbugs

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 29): Litterbugs at public parks can face up to RM500 in fine if they are caught.

City Hall mayor Noorliza Awang Alip said that they will be identifying the litterbugs and slap them with serious compound fine of up to RM500 under the DBKK Anti-Litters By-Law 1984 Amendment 2005 or charge them in court.

“If they are found guilty, they can be fined up to RM10,000 or jailed for two years or be required to carry out community work for four hours a day for a period of not more than three months,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

She reminded that public parks are popular among city dwellers and lamented that some patrons enjoy discarding garbage anywhere they like even though garbage bins are readily available.

“This irresponsible behavior has marred the beauty of such parks in Kota Kinabalu,” she added.

“City Hall believes that the litterbugs are those who visit the parks at night. The bins are also rummaged by wild dogs. Workers from the Landscape Department of City Hall have to clean the areas very early in the morning before the arrival of patrons to ensure the area is comfortable for exercise and recreation activities,” she said.