Covid-19: 26 deaths in Sarawak since Sept 19-28, 11 BID

KUCHING (Sept 29): Sarawak recorded 26 Covid-19 deaths since Sept 19 till Sept 28, with 11 of them brought-in-dead (BID) cases, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 820.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 update today, all deaths from Sept 19 to Sept 25 were BID cases.

One BID case on Sept 19 was of a 63-year-old woman from Betong who had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The BID case the day after also involved a 63-year-old woman from Betong, who had hypertension, dyslipidaemia and obesity.

On Sept 22, the BID case was of a 72-year-old man from Sibu who had hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and stroke.

Three BID cases were recorded on Sept 23. One involved a woman, 60, from Betong who was brought to the Saratok Hospital, and had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Two others were also from Betong and brought to the Betong Hospital, involving a 66-year-old man with hypertension, and a 72-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

On Sept 24, all three deaths were also BID cases. One was of an 88-year-old woman from Sri Aman who had hypertension, dyslipidaemia and chronic lung disease; one involving a 79-year-old man from Sibu with hypertension; and one also a Sibu man aged 44 who had hypertension.

Two BID cases were recorded on Sept 25, both from Kuching, involving a 63-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia, and a 78-year-old man with no known medical records.

Meanwhile on Sept 26, 13 deaths were recorded.

The first involved a woman, 85, from Sri Aman who had hypertension and dyslipidaemia, and second was of a 66-year-old man from Miri who had hypertension, chronic kidney disease and obstructive lung disease.

Two deaths recorded in Kuching that day involved a 62-year-old woman who had cancer, and a 47-year-old woman who had hypertension.

Another death in Kuching was of an 81-year-old woman whoi had hypertension and dyslipidaemia.

Meanwhile, four deaths were recorded in Sarikei, involving a 58-year-old woman with hypertension and diabetes, an 81-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia, and a 65-year-old man with hypertension, chronic kidney disease and heart disease.

Another one was of a 66-year-old woman who had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Three deaths were recorded in Sibu on Sept 26 involving a 61-year-old man with hypertension, an 80-year-old man with no known medical records, and an 82-year-old woman who had diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

On Sept 28, the two deaths were of a 76-year-old man from Bintulu who was admitted into the Sarikei Hospital, and had hypertension and chronic kidney disease, and a 64-year-old man from Kuching who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.