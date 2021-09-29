Covid-19: 99.56 pct of 2,967 cases in Sarawak in Categories 1, 2 – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 29): A total of 99.56 per cent of the reported 2,967 cases in Sarawak today consisted of Categories 1 and 2 cases involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Out of that figure, 736 cases (24.81 per cent) are in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2,218 (74.76 per cent) in Category 2 (mildly symptomatic).

“There were six cases in Category 3 (patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen), two cases in Category 4 (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen) and five cases in Category 5 (patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support), which accounted for 0.44 per cent of today’s cases,” said SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update.

The state’s cumulative cases now stands at 207,137.

Meanwhile, Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 759 cases, followed by Miri (307), Sibu (295), Serian (198), Bau (198), Betong (166), Bintulu (131) and Sri Aman (127).

Districts that recorded double digit cases were Samarahan (83), Sarikei (71), Saratok (63), Limbang (59), Pusa (55), Mukah (50), Belaga (50), Kapit (42), Lundu (35), Meradong (35), Lawas (33), Subis (18), Asajaya (18), Matu (18), Tatau (18), Tebedu (17), Simunjan (16), Lubok Antu (16), Marudi (14), Sebauh (13), Daro (12), Beluru (11) and Selangau (10).

Districts which recorded single-digit cases were Pakan (6), Telang Usan (6), Julau (5), Kanowit (5), Bukit Mabong (4), Song (2) and Dalat (1).

No cases were reported from Tanjung Manis and Kabong.