Covid-19: New community cluster detected at Jalan Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Sept 29): The Sarawak Health Department has declared a new Covid-19 cluster in Kuching today known as the Giam Cluster after 147 positive cases including the index case were detected involving villagers at Jalan Puncak Borneo here.

SDMC said all positive cases have been admitted into the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and its quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC), and the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in Kuching district.

Meanwhile, the committee announced the end of the Dijih Cluster in Selangau after no new cases were reported from it in the last 28 days.

The committee further said that the state currently has 115 active clusters, with nine reported 89 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that have recorded new cases for the day are Bungey 2 Cluster with 52 cases, Long Urun (16), Sibuluh-Nowang (7), Tembok Limbang (4), Duras (3), Sungai Poh (2), Kampung Simpok (2), Sungai Ipoh (2), and Industri Jalan Semeba (1).