Covid-19: Only 207 new cases nationwide in Category 3, 4 and 5 – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): A total of 1.7 per cent or 207 of the 12,434 new Covid-19 cases reported as at noon today comprised individuals in categories three, four and five, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the remaining 12,227 cases or 98.3 per cent consisted of those in category one (asymptomatic) and category two (mild symptoms).

Patients in category three have pneumonia, category four need oxygen supplementation and category five require respiratory aid.

“Of the new cases, eight were imported involving Malaysians while 12,426 were local transmissions involving 11,591 Malaysians and 835 foreigners.

“A total of 17,000 had also recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,037,099 or 91.2 per cent of the total number of Covid-19 cases,” he said in a statement today.

He said 979 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), comprising 871 confirmed cases while 108 which were suspected and under investigation.

“A total of 565 patients require ventilators, with 378 confirmed being positive for Covid-19 while 187 are suspected cases under investigation,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that 15 new clusters had been detected, with nine at workplaces and six in the community.

He said the Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-naught (Rt) for the whole country based on daily infections yesterday was 0.88.

“Putrajaya recorded 1.01 and Terengganu 1.0 while all other states recorded Rt of below 1.0,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said date of deaths would be uploaded on the Github and https://covidnow.moh.gov.my COVIDNOW websites at midnight tonight. – Bernama