Covid-19: Report positive self-test result in MySejahtera, contact health office – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 29): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has advised the public to report their positive Covid-19 RTK-Antigen self-test result in their MySejahtera app and undergo home quarantine, and also to contact the nearest district or divisional health office.

For those in Sibu can contact the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at the Sibu Indoor Stadium.

A Home Surveillance Order will also be issued in their MySejahtera app digitally, added the committee.

SDMC also advised employees who had their Covid-19 RTK-Antigen swab test result positive to be referred to the nearest district or division health office, or for Sibu to be referred to the CAC at the Sibu Indoor Stadium.

Earlier this week, SDMC decided that it is mandatory for drivers and workers regularly delivering necessities across districts to undergo the RTK-Antigen or Saliva Test screening every seven days.

Meanwhile, SDMC also advised private health facilities to use RTK-Antigen for screening.

The committee reminded that if test results are positive, the individuals should be referred to the nearest District or Divisional Health Office, or to Sibu Indoor Stadium CAC for Sibu Division.