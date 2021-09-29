DCCI hopes for specific financial provision for Dayak community under 12MP

KUCHING (Sept 29): The Dayak Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) hopes that under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) the Prime Minister will provide specific and special financial provision or allocation for the Dayak community towards enhancing and elevating their socio-economic and educational participation within the Malaysian society.

Its secretary-general Libat Langub said this way, the special rights and status accorded to the natives of Sarawak in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and under the Federal Constitution will be realised and reclaimed.

He believes the native community could also enjoy similar economic status with the other progressive communities in Malaysia, thus reducing the huge economic gap between the Dayak community and other communities.

“We are grateful that RM4.09 billion is allocated for the implementation of projects under the Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) plan which will upgrade the broadband coverage through the construction of digital infrastructures, including telecommunication towers or telecommunication transmissions.

“This will surely benefit everyone and especially those rural communities who are deprived of such facilities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Libat said the expansion of the existing basic infrastructure in Sarawak under the 12MP by building bridges and upgrading 1,400km of rural paved roads, completing the construction of the 1,150km Pan Borneo Highway and the road project from Ba Kelalan Border/CIQ Complex to Lawas which will begin construction in 2022 will be a game changer and good news for those in the hinterlands.

He hopes the government’s commitment to transform all rural areas, boosting high value-added economic activities through e-commerce platforms, smart agriculture and rural industries, will materialise.

He said that the Ba Kelalan/CIQ Complex road project will connect neighbouring Kalimantan and eventually the new capital of Indonesia, forging greater trading partnership between the two countries.

“We also applaud the allocation for the upgrading of 10 Native Courts in Sarawak which will hasten the state’s objective of transforming and elevating the Native Courts to be on par with the Civil Courts and Syariah Courts.

“The government’s target to do surveying and then titling of 397,000 hectares of NCR lands in Sarawak over the five years of the 12th MP is most welcomed.

“This will enable the natives to have some security in their landed assets as they will be documented and will add to their economic value,” he said.

Libat said the DCCI also urged the federal government to set up a monitoring unit to ensure the proper implementation of the development and in accordance with the spirit of MA63.

Although the development plan under the 12MP per se for Sarawak is commendable, he said DCCI urged the federal government factor in the Dayak business community in the overall plan to ensure that capable Dayak companies and entrepreneurs will meaningfully participate and share in the contracts and services to be awarded for the said development.

This, he added, will help achieve the socio-economic intent of the special status of the natives under the MA63 and enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“Hopefully, with the Prime Minister’s undertaking to be involved in ensuring that the 12MP is carried out, bureaucratic red tape will hopefully be eliminated or lessened and ‘little Napoleons’ in the government departments avoided from derailing the noble objectives of the 12MP,” he said.

Libat said the tabling of the 12MP on Monday, with its special focus and priority on enhancing and intensifying socio-economic development in Sabah and Sarawak towards resolving issues and claims under the MA63, was indeed refreshing.

He said this will signal bright optimism and assurance of a better prospect for Sarawak under the concept of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ under the new leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.