EC starts wheel turning on Undi18 with new voter verification in October

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): The Election Commission (EC) notified would-be voters today to verify their personal information for the Pre-Registration of Automatic Voters (SPPA) that will be held from October 1 until October 31.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said information for a total of 5.8 million potential voters would be put on public display for them to review and verify.

“Checks for the Pre-Registration of Automatic Voters (SPPA) can be made through the two following methods. First, through the MySPR SPPA application at https://mysprsppa.spr.gov.my.

“Second, you can visit any of the 604 SPPA verification points across the country and scan the Parliamentary Election area QR code placed there,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin said that those aged 18 years’ old and over who have yet to register may also check and verify their details, or to object to the EC, prior to their automatic enrolment as voters.

The automatic registration of voters was among conditions that lawmakers set before they passed the constitutional amendment to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 in 2019.

“Thus, we urge the potential 5.8 million voters aged 18 and above to check and verify their information with the EC.

“If the potential voter does not live at the address shown, we urge them to update their addresses on their Identity Cards (IC) at the National Registration Department (JPN) before October 31,” he said. – Malay Mail