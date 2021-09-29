Ex-Josephians contribute RM19,250 to restoration of Mill Hill Blocks

KUCHING (Sept 29): Several ex-Josephians working with Sarawak Energy Berhad joined forces to contribute RM19,250 towards the restoration of the Mill Hill Blocks of their alma mater SMK St Joseph Kuching.

Sarawak Energy chief financial officer Alexander Chin handed over the contribution to Mill Hill Restoration Project acting chairman Christopher Chua.

Among those present were Sarawak Energy Resources chief operating officer Alvin Lim, senior vice president (legal and enterprise risk) James Paul, and Old Josephians Association (OJA) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Local Government and Housing Minister.

Also in attendance were patron Archbishop Simon Poh, principal Henry Chai, as well as OJA exco members Louis Ng and Jason Yeo.

Dr Sim thanked the generous alumni and friends for contributing to the RM5.5 million project.

The Sarawak government has contributed RM4 million to the project.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to launch the newly-completed Mill Hill Block project next month.