Fully vaccinated individuals allowed to attend sports, recreational matches from Oct 1 – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): Fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to attend sports and recreational matches, except those under 18, effective Oct 1, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, who is also chairman of the Special Committee on Covid-19 Pandemic Management, said spectators or supporters would be required to wear face masks throughout the sporting events and no eating or drinking was allowed while in stadiums.

He said official government and private functions including inaugurations and workshops were also allowed at 50 per cent capacity in states under Phase Two and Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), provided that guests have received complete vaccinations, while full capacity was allowed in Phase Four states.

“Those who have yet to be vaccinated are required to undergo pre-event testing using the self-test-kit (saliva) before attending the event, witnessed by the organiser or with confirmation by medical practitioners,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the skills training sector and industrial training centres including vocational colleges, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and others will reopen from Oct 15 in all phases of the NRP, in line with the reopening of higher learning institutions (IPT). – Bernama

MORE TO COME