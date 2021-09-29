Funeral gathering triggers cluster in Ranau

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 29): Forty-three of 1,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Sept 29 were from a new community cluster in Ranau.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Kluster Mokodou stemmed from a funeral gathering.

“More than 60 per cent of the villagers attended the event and so far 94 have been detected positive and are expected to increase when the screening results are fully known,” he said.

Masidi also said that 14 districts recorded an increase of cases, while another 13 districts registered a decrease.

Of the 1,000 total daily infections registered, 355 were backlog cases.

Close contact screening remains the major contributor of overall cases in Sabah with 551 cases or 55.1 per cent, symptomatic screening 349 cases or 34.9 per cent, 24 cases or 2.4 per cent of cluster screening, one case or 0.1 per cent of targeted screening and 75 cases or 7.5 per cent through other screening.

“Of the 1,000 cases registered today, 232 cases or were patients in Category 1, 715 cases in Category 2, two cases in Category 3, seven cases in Category 4 and five cases in Category 5.

“A total of 39 cases are still under investigation,” he said.