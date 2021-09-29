GRS government won’t be dissolved – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 29): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government will not be dissolved even if the Federal Government decides to call for a general election.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Hajii Noor, said that GRS will complete its five-year term as the government of Sabah.

“Yes, our mandate is for five years and there is no reason why we should not complete our term,” he told reporters at GRS’ first-anniversary celebration, held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Wednesday.

GRS took over the Sabah government in September last year after it defeated Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and its partners Pakatan Harapan and Upko, in a snap election.

The newly-minted coalition at that time won 37 out of 73 seats. Seventeen were secured by PN, 14 by BN, and seven by PBS.

GRS is comprised of Barisan Nasional (Umno, PBRS, MCA and MIC), Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, STAR, SAPP and PAS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah

Earlier in his speech, Hajiji had stressed that he had always adhered to the spirit of teamwork ever since he became the Chief Minister.

“I am aware that I did not establish this government alone, but through the consensus of my friends in the GRS coalition,” he said, adding that GRS would need support from the civil sector and public agencies if it wants to carry the state forward.

He said that each of the GRS member parties should know that they are the main pillars of the Sabah government.

On the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) issue, Hajiji had expressed his confidence that the matter would be solved one by one, in the spirit of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

He opined that political rhetoric that is only aimed at gaining votes would not solve the matter and therefore, he urged all parties to remain optimistic.