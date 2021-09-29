KPJ Healthcare to vaccinate over 1,600 students in Kuching from today

KUCHING (Sept 29): KPJ Healthcare will vaccinate more than 1,600 students in Kuching under its Covid-19 school vaccination programme in a bid to continue reaching out to another segment of society.

The drive also commences the largest private healthcare services in Malaysia in collaborations with Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Education (MOE) and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“In Sarawak, KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital (KcSH) has been identified as one of private hospitals in the state capital to be a PPV (vaccination centres) and it has been given the task to assist MOE in providing vaccinations to students at selected schools in state capital.

“The two-day vaccination programme starts tomorrow (Sept 29) and will be centralised at the SJK Chung Hua No. 4 school involving 817 students from SJK Chung Hua No. 1, SJK Chung Hua No. 4, SJK Chung Hua No. 5, SK St Thomas, SK Merpati Jepang, SK Laksamana, SK St Mary and SK St Teresa.

“The programme starts at 9am and will end at 4pm,” said KPJ Healthcare in a press statement yesterday.

On the second day of the programme (Sept 30), KPJ KcSH will vaccinate 813 students centralised at two schools – SMK Sakura and SK Jalan Arang.

Students to be vaccinated are from SMK Sakura, Tunku Putra HELP, Pondok Hidayatul Mubtadi, SK Jalan Arang, SK Sacret Heart Semeba, SK St James Quop and Madrasah Darul Uloom Falah. The programme will start at 9am and end around 4pm.

KPJ KcSH is one of the first private hospitals to assist in the programme to complement KPJ Group’s extensive efforts to vaccinate more than 6,000 individuals per day, nationwide which is approximately four per cent of the 150,000 daily nationwide.

To date, 20 KPJ hospitals are PPVs registered with Protect Health Corporation and the Group is also participating in one PPV Mega currently taking place at the Kuala Lumpur Conference Centre (KL Convec).

“Sixteen of these PPV centres at the hospitals are already up and running, vaccinating about 4,000 people per day. This large number makes KPJ the largest healthcare provider supporting the government’s National Immunisation Programme (NIP),” said the press statement.

KPJ Healthcare also said more than 60,000 individuals has already been vaccinated at KPJ PPVs since March this year.

As Malaysia’s largest private healthcare provider, the company has the capability to vaccinate more than 10,000 people per day if required and their future initiative includes exploring opportunities to provide vaccinations on a private basis, outside of the government programmes.

For further information on the KPJ’s vaccination programme, members of the public can contact Khairul Adzlan Alias who is KPJ Kuching’s public relations and marketing executive at 082-365777 (ext. 112) or send an e-mail to [email protected]