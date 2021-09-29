Law minister lists four priorities to be implemented in 100 days

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 29): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has listed four key initiatives to be executed in his 100 days in office.

They are:

To complete the process to table a bill of limitation on the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years

To complete the process to table a bill to allow the appointment of a third Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker

To complete the process to table some of the critical bills to look into the rights of people in Sabah and Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63)

To facilitate the processes involved in the implementation of Undi 18 and automatic voter registration.

Wan Junaidi said that he had received approval from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to carry out the plans.

“The initiatives that we are going to execute are not easy. It involves several processes including amending the existing law, carrying out studies, as well as engagement with the Members of Parliament and other key stakeholders,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi said another key initiative to be focused on was the process of coming up with a bill on anti-party hopping.

He said the government remained committed to implementing law on anti-party hopping.

“This is not something that can be done hastily. We need more time so that we can conduct more studies on the matter as well as engagement with the Members of Parliament and other key stakeholders,” he added. – Bernama