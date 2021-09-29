Lo: Mile 6 junction to close only when Mile 7 traffic lights operational

KUCHING (Sept 29): The Mile 6 traffic light junction at Jalan Kuching-Serian here should not be closed for the time being as it may worsen the traffic congestion in the area, says Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

When met by reporters after a site visit to the site yesterday, he said the contractor had proposed for a temporary closure of the junction to do road resurfacing works.

Lo said he rejected the contractor’s proposal as road users were already badly affected by the temporary closure of the Mile 7 and 10 traffic light junctions.

“The contractor wanted to close the Mile 6 junction, but the works on Mile 7 and 10 junctions have not finished. I told them this cannot be done.

“How can the contractor close the Mile 6 junction? The Mile 7 and 10 are already experiencing traffic jams. Even the Sungai Tapang road is experiencing traffic jams.

“I told them that before they close this junction, the Mile 7 junction must be opened first and the traffic light operational before they can close the Mile 6 junction,” he said

Lo, who is also Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman, said the contractor had agreed to close the Mile 6 junction in 2 weeks’ time (mid-October) when the Mile 7 traffic lights are operational.

About 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles pass through the Mile 6 junction daily, and Lo asked the contractor to open a U-turn in front of Kuching Sentral Bus Terminal to prevent further traffic congestion.