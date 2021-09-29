MACC: Ahmad Maslan’s RM1.1 mln compound payment is penalty for money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): The RM1.1 million Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan paid to compound his offence of failing to declare his receipt of RM2 million from Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) was a penalty, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) clarified.

The commission explained that the compound payment was a form for punitive action taken against individuals charged with money laundering.

In a statement issued today, MACC noted that Ahmad had throughout the course of his criminal trial made several representations to the authorities through his lawyers, before subsequently agreeing to compound payment after he was charged with money laundering on January 20, 2020.

“MACC would like to explain that the compound (payment) imposed on the accused is a punitive action against any individuals charged with said offence and is a form of asset recovery under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLATFA),” the statement said.

It also said Ahmad’s settlement was in accordance with Section 92(1) of the AMLATFA.

MACC also said Ahmad had been offered a similar settlement in October 2019 but refused and chose then to claim trial.

Ahmad’s acquittal today was a reminiscence of Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz’s terms of the settlement that resulted in him being conditionally discharged of five money-laundering charges involving US$248 million (RM1.04 billion) allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The High Court acquitted Ahmad earlier today after the prosecution withdrew the two charges, national news agency Bernama reported.

His lawyers have said the payment did not disqualify Ahmad as a federal lawmaker as it was not a “fine”.

According to Article 48(1) of the Federal Constitution, a person is disqualified as an MP or standing for election if he has been sentenced to not less than a year’s imprisonment or fined not less than RM2,000.

The first charge concerned an allegation that he failed to declare RM2 million received from then prime minister Najib to the Inland Revenue Board in 2014.

The second charge concerned an allegation that Ahmad gave false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in 2019 on the tax matter.

Ahmad has been Pontian MP since 2008 and is also the current Umno secretary-general. – Malay Mail