Masing says he is coping after testing positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (Sept 29): Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing said that he was coping after testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

He said in a Facebook post last night that he is a Category 3 patient with symptoms of fever, cough, loss of appetite and “water in my lungs” but that he was coping.

“As I lay on my ICU hospital bed in SGH (Sarawak General Hospital), Kuching, trying to recover from Covid-19 attack, I thought that after two full doses of vaccine, I will be safe from Covid-19 attack.

“But I am not safe! I just hope the severity will not be there. Only time will tell,” he said.

Masing added that if he was free from any disastrous impact of Covid-19, then the vaccine will indeed be the tool in combatting Covid-19.

“I would advise those who haven’t been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible — you must take the Covid-19 pandemic very seriously,” he said.

Yesterday, Masing’s office confirmed that he had been tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital, where it said in a statement that his condition was stable and with mild symptoms of Covid-19.

The statement was issued after several news portals had earlier reported that Masing had been admitted to SGH’s intensive care unit.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 after a RT-PCR test.