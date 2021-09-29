Nine more premises Sarawak listed in HIDE, says SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 29): Nine premises in Sarawak made it into the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, with three in Kuching, three in Sibu, one one each in Serian, Kota Samarahan and Padawan.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today, the affected premises in Kuching were Mydin Vista Tunku in Petrajaya, The Spring Mall and Wisma Satok.

In Sibu the affected premises were The Sibu Central Market, the Pasar Malam, and the Medan Mall.

In Serian, LePapa Hypermarket was listed in HIDE today, together with Farley Kota Samarahan and MPP Wet Market in Padawan.

To date, the number of times that premises in Sarawak got listed in the HIDE system is 424.

HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had said on May 8 when he was the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

“Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities,” he was quoted as saying.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.