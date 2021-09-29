Op Benteng Covid: GOF personnel nab 12 illegal immigrants

KUCHING (Sept 29): Twelve illegal immigrants including a six-year-old boy were detained by security forces in Lawas and Sibu during Op Benteng Covid operations on Sept 26.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the first incident was at an illegal entry route near Kampung Masjid Baru in Merapok, Lawas when General Operations Force (GOF) personnel on patrol spotted seven men behaving suspiciously in the area around 6pm.

“The GOF Limbang team proceeded to detain the men, who are all Filipinos, and upon checking, found all did not possess any valid travel documents,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding the seven men, aged between 20 and 54, were detained for further investigation.

He said the second incident took place around 8.15pm at Jalan Nanga San in Sibu when GOF personnel caught five Indonesian illegal immigrants, aged between six and 41 years.

Checks carried out also found them to be without valid travel documents, and all were ordered to return to their home country, he added.

Meanwhile, Aidi said Op Benteng Covid operations carried out from Jan 1 this year up till Sept 27 saw GOF Sarawak personnel intercepting a total of 626 illegal immigrants and ordering them to return to their home country.

All 626 deportations involved Indonesians, comprising 518 men and 108 women, he added.

He said the operations also recorded seizures amounting to RM6.17 million from a total of 252 raids and inspections, 342 arrests, and confiscation of 80 vehicles.

The 342 arrests made comprised 107 locals (102 men and five women) while the remaining 235 were foreigners (196 men and 39 women). This included 67 ‘tekong darat’ of whom 61 were locals and the rest, Indonesians.

“All arrests and seizures were investigated under the Immigration Act 1963, Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, Customs Act 1967, Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and other relevant Acts,” said Aidi.