Operating hours for businesses extended

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 29): Operating hours for businesses in Sabah, including grocery store, convenience store, mini market and hypermarket will be extended until 10pm from October 1, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The new SOP updated on Sept 29 will also allow sub sectors in shopping malls to operate the same hours from 6 am to 10 pm from next month.

“Petrol stations, including convenience stores, are also allowed to operate from 5 am to midnight.

“Restaurant operators including hotels, sports and recreation club houses, eateries, food stalls, food trucks, roadside hawkers, street hawkers, food courts, hawker centers, roadside food stalls or kiosks are also allowed to operate from 6 am until 12 midnight,” he said in his daily statement on Wednesday.

Although more sectors are allowed to operate in the state starting Oct 1, Masidi reminded the public to continue to adhere to SOPs and practice social distancing.

“In the meantime, individuals who are symptomatic, at risk or are close contacts should undergo screening, especially for individuals who have family members at risk such as the elderly, chronic diseases and comorbidities as well as children under 12 years who are not eligible for vaccination.

“These measures are necessary to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community,” he added.