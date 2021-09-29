Padawan police round up five suspects during illegal gambling raids

KUCHING (Sept 29): Padawan District police arrested five suspects, one of whom is a woman, during illegal gambling raids yesterday.

In a statement today, Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the police seized a total of RM850 during the raids, which were held from 10.55am to 5.45pm.

“The first raid was carried out at a cafe in Jalan Belatok, which saw the arrest of one female suspect,” said Aidil, adding police seized a mobile phone from the suspect as evidence.

The second raid at a Jalan Batu Kawah convenience shop around 2pm saw the arrest of a male suspect.

During that raid, police seized RM357, a mobile phone, and a piece of paper believed to contain login details and passwords for illegal gambling websites.

A subsequent raid at 3.45pm on a restaurant in Tapah saw the arrest of another male suspect.

“At the restaurant, police seized RM170 in cash, a handphone, and also a piece of paper, which contained login details and passwords for illegal gambling websites,” said Aidil.

The fourth raid saw police storm a sundry shop in a village at Jalan Padawan around 5.30pm and arrest a third male suspect as well as seize a mobile phone.

During the final raid around 5.45pm, police inspected a house, also at Jalan Padawan, and arrested the fifth suspect, who is believed to have been selling illegal lottery tickets.

“Seized from the fifth suspect were RM323 in cash, a portable printer, a handphone, nine rolls of paper, and betting numbers, which were printed on 16 pieces of paper,” said Aidil.

He added the police would continue to conduct similar operations in the future to tackle illegal gambling in the district.