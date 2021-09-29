PKR calls for upgrading of PKRC at Mukah Youth Camp

SIBU (Sept 29): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Mukah branch has called on Mukah District Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) to take immediate steps to improve and upgrade what it said are poor conditions at the low risk treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC) at Mukah Youth Camp.

“We have daily about 300 to 400 individuals who are quarantined at the centre which is not only overcrowded but also lack cleanliness and segregation of the genders,” its chairman Abdul Jalil Bujang said in a statement.

Individuals quarantined at the centre could not practise physical distancing due to overcrowding, he added.

He also suggested that the management set up with a venue for worship: “In situation like this, it is vital for the people to have a place to say their prayers which will give them a peace of mind and also help them to stay emotionally positive.”

The strength of the staff is also very minimal and they are not provided with adequate equipment such as computers, printers, stationery to do logistics like registration and other record purposes, the statement claimed.

“We therefore call on MDDMC to take immediate action to adhere to the requirements stipulated on the SOP Disaster Management and Movement Responder Agency (Responder) Search and Rescue (SAR) and Voluntary Bodies implemented throughout the period of the Movement Control Order (MCO) since Jan 12, 2021.”