PM calls on syariah officers to imbibe ‘Malaysian Family’ spirit

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today urged syariah officers to imbibe the ‘Malaysian Family’ spirit and responsibilities for fair and equitable implementation of Islamic law by placing a high standard in ensuring justice in Islam.

He said although the syariah courts in each state of Malaysia had their own and exclusive jurisdiction, this was no obstacle for the institution to move together in the spirit of the ‘Malaysian Family’.

“The ‘Malaysian Family’ concept introduced by my administration has placed the interest of society at the top.

“The ‘Malaysian Family’ will always compromise, promote understanding, work together for the greater good, avoid destructive conflicts and focus on the goal of equality,” he said when opening the virtual International Syariah Judiciary Conference (PKA) 2021, here, today.

Ismail Sabri also wants the syariah judges and officers in this country to have a high level of integrity and to always be calm in making a decision or in carrying out their work and responsibilities. – Bernama

