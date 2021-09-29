Police dismisses video alleging death of students after Covid-19 shot in Perak

IPOH (Sept 29): Perak police have dismissed as fake an allegation in a viral video that two students here have died after getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Perak Police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said a check revealed that the students – one male and the other female – of a school here had died before the vaccination of adolescents began in the state on Sept 20.

“The female student died of Covid-19 on July 18 while the male student died of a heart ailment on Sept 17.

“The female student had diabetes and chronic hypertension and was in a critical condition for two months at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here,” he said when contacted today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the police will conduct a probe into the video that has been circulating since yesterday.

The video clip shows a woman alleging that four students, including two from the Ipoh school, had died after getting vaccinated. – Bernama