Pujut man jailed six months for threatening to kill mum

MIRI (Sept 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 34-year-old man to six months’ jail for threatening to kill his mother.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted Yek Teng Siong of Pujut 6 on his own guilty plea.

Yek was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum seven years in prison, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the charge, he threatened to kill his 75-year-old mother on Sept 25, 2021 around 3pm at a house in Pujut 6.

The court ordered the sentence to run from date of his arrest on the day of the offence.

In the same courtroom, Yek claimed trial to a second charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

According to the charge, he allegedly caused hurt by punching his mother on her left hand.

He is accused of committing the offence on the same day and time and at the same place as the first charge.

For the second charge, the court ordered Yek to be released on RM2,000 bail in two local sureties pending pre-trial case management set for Oct 27.