Sarawak tops country’s Covid-19 infections with 2,967 cases

KUCHING (Sept 29): Sarawak has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country today with 2,967 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post, said the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 207,137.

Covid-19 cases in the country registered at 12,434 today, bringing its number of cumulative cases to 2,232,960.

Sarawak was the only state to record more than 2,000 cases, while Selangor had registered 1,362 cases, Johor (1,289), Kelantan (1,125) and Sabah (1,000).

All other states and federal territories recorded less than 1,000 cases namely Perak (971), Penang (863), Pahang (663), Kedah (652), Terengganu (612), Melaka (375), Kuala Lumpur (284), Negeri Sembilan (169), Perlis (79), Putrajaya (18), and Labuan (5).

Dr Noor Hisham in a separate post also informed that intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide were at 64 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday (Sept 28), while non-ICU beds registered at 56 per cent occupancy.

Sarawak’s ICU beds usage were 69 per cent of 165 beds.

Penang had the highest ICU usage at 93 per cent capacity from 88 beds, followed by Terengganu at 89 per cent (38 beds), Kelantan at 85 per cent (89 beds), and Perlis at 82 per cent (11 beds).

For non-ICU beds, no states are reaching maximum capacity usage of these beds.

Sarawak had recorded 72 per cent usage of the 1,420 non-ICU beds.