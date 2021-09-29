Serian’s Type 3 Health Clinic expected to be ready next June

KUCHING (Sept 29): Serian’s newest public health facility, a Type 3 Health Clinic, is now nearly 50 per cent completed and expected to be ready by June next year, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He revealed that once operational, the Serian Type 3 Health Clinic would provide outpatient specialist, maternal and child, dental, emergency, radiology, as well as pharmacy services.

Aaron said the physical work for the project under the second phase started in June last year, while phase one, which involved site preparation work, was completed in July 2017.

“As of Aug 31 this year, the progress of the clinic construction was 49.59 per cent as compared to a scheduled completion rate of 65 per cent. This means there is a delay by slightly more than 15 per cent.

“The project is expected to be completed by June 2022,” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He said this in reply to Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, who asked the Health Ministry on the current progress of the health clinic’s construction.

Aaron said the Serian Type 3 Health Clinic was approved by the Economic Planning Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department under the Fourth Rolling Plan in 2015, where phase one of the project cost RM880,000.

Based on past news reports, RM30 million was allocated under the National Budget 2020 for the new health clinic.

Meanwhile, Riot in his immediate remarks said he was personally satisfied with the progress of the project despite the slight delay.

He said he had visited the site and was confident it could be completed as scheduled next June.

The new health clinic has long been awaited in Serian to complement services at Serian Hospital.

A Type 3 Health Clinic is defined as a clinic which caters to 300 to 500 patients per day and offers more medical services.