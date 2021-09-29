Students going abroad for studies among those exempted from applying for MyTravelPass

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 29): Students who have just received offers in foreign universities and the two persons accompanying them are among those exempted from applying for permission to leave the country via the MyTravelPass (MTP) from Oct 1, said Immigration Department director Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

The exemption also applies to students leaving to resume their studies and the two persons accompanying them as well as for students sitting for examinations overseas and their two escorts.

He said also exempted were emergency situations such as death and critical illness; meeting husbands or wives in another country and whose marriage is registered overseas; attending sports events, seminars and meetings as well as joining humanitarian missions.

“Malaysian and foreign diplomats also need not have to apply for the MTP,” he said in a statement today.

To facilitate the process, he advised Malaysians who have been given the exemption to have all the relevant documents for the purpose of their travel and to show them to the Immigration officers on duty at the exit points. – Bernama