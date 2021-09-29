S’wak cops issue 21 SOP compounds today, 18 for failing to scan MySejahtera, filling log book

KUCHING (Sept 29): Sarawak police have issued 21 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations today, with 18 of them for failure to scan MySejahtera or writing personal information before entering premises.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on Covid-19, one compound each were issued for violating the quarantine SOP, failure to observe physical distancing in premises, and not wearing face mask.

As for the district statistics, 17 out of the 21 compounds were issued in Kuching, followed by Bintulu (2), and one each in Sarikei and Sibu.

All in all the state police have issued a total of 11,275 SOP compounds since the Movement Control Order was first enforced in March 2020.