Teenager dies after receiving Covid-19 vaccine not true



KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) has denied a viral video circulating on WhatsApp claiming that a teenager had died after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine in Lahad Datu.

“The allegation is untrue, as the JKNS and Lahad Datu Health Office has denied the allegation.

“The Sabah Health Department is looking at this complaint seriously,” said its director, Dr Rose Nani Mudi in a statement here on Wednesday (Sept 21).

She also said that the spreading of the video is causing panic and anxiety among the public, especially parents and adolescents who are about to receive the vaccine.

JKNS has lodged a police report.

According to Dr Rose, any questions about Covid-19 vaccines can be asked through PICK Hotline 019-6051196 or email to [email protected]

She also encouraged those who are not vaccinated to go to the nearest vaccination centres (PPV) or outreach programme.

Dr Rose added from the observation by JKNS, 80-90 per cent of patients in the ICU are not vaccinated.

She also urged parents to register their children for the vaccine to protect them and their family members.