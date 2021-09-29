Three men killed in single-vehicle crash at Jalan Bako

KUCHING (Sept 29): Three men died after the car they were travelling in was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Bako around 6.30pm yesterday.

When contacted, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the driver as Voon Fook Seng, 26, from Tabuan Dusun.

He said the passengers were siblings, Ruzzie Bujek, 24, from Rumah Achang Ibol Munding, Simunjan and Mechelini Bujek, 28, from Tabuan Jaya Tengah, here.

“All of the deceased suffered injuries to their heads and bodies,” said Alexson.

He also revealed that the initial police investigation showed that the car was heading to the city centre from Bako when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Petra Jaya fire station personnel were deployed to the scene, where the car had crashed into a tree at the central reservation.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital.

Their bodies were later handed over to the police for transportation to the hospital’s mortuary.

After ensuring the safety of other road users in the area, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 7.15pm.