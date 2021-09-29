Tok Pa: Putrajaya to monitor implementation of 12th Malaysian Plan

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): The government will be monitoring the implementation of all plans set out under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) through the Economic Planning Unit’s implementation strategy.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the government will be working with the private sector and non-governmental organisations as joint development partners under the 12MP.

“Indeed, the main issue is the implementation (of 12MP). The debate (on 12MP) has commenced in the Parliament — there is a lot of criticism about our ability to execute a plan which looks beautiful on paper.

“The government is accepting the criticisms with an open mind; in fact, it pushes us to work even harder,” he said during Astro Awani’s Agenda Awani programme last night, titled ‘12MP: Keluarga Malaysia Driving Malaysia’s New Reality’.

Mustapa said drafting the 12MP was a challenge for the government due to the economic and health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But we need to have a vision for the country. If we do not have a five-year plan, our way forward will be less clear,” he added. — Bernama